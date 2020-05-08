Gregory Mc-Michael, aged 64, and Travis Mc-Michael, aged 34, have been arrested and detained by the Georgia state bureau of investigation, for the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault.

This is coming after weeks of widespread outrage and protests in the US state of Georgia.

Mr Arbery was jogging in the coastal city of Brunswick early in the afternoon of February 23rd, when he was confronted by the pair who mistook him for a suspect in a series of burglaries recorded in the area.

The failure to bring charges against the Mc-Michaels, who are white, in the weeks after the shooting provoked widespread outrage.

The Georgia Bureau of investigation said the father and son had confronted Mr Arbery with two firearms, and it was the younger Mc-Michael who shot and killed him.