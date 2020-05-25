The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has visited the Muna IDP Camp where more than 1613 houses were gutted by fire. The Governor drove to the Camp to see for himself the nature of the destruction and equally sympathize with the victims, most especially with the families of those who lost their beloved ones.

According to the chairperson of the State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, the fire incidence occurred on the eve of eid el fitri, burnt over 1613 households all at the A Zone and left 2 persons dead.

Early this year, several IDP Camps in Nganzai, Ngala, Mafa and Monguno were also gutted by fire as a result of the cluster-like settlements

The Governor promised that government will soon re construct the idp camp and directed the ministry of water resources to immediately provide a borehole at the camp.