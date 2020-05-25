The Federal Government says it has successfully evacuated 69 Nigerians who were stranded in Lebanon.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made the announcement via his twitter handle.

He revealed that those evacuated include 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 others who could not leave the country because of travel restrictions.

He said the evacuation was done with the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria.

The evacuees arrived Nigeria on Monday.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria, Houssam Diad and the Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon, Goni Zannabura, for their roles in the evacuation.

The Federal Government, as part of its efforts to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic have evacuated no fewer than 900 citizens so far.