Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has imposed a night curfew at all the borders Rivers State shares with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States following recent attacks and killings of security operatives by gunmen.

Wike, who disclosed this in state broadcast on Tuesday, said the curfew will take effect from Wednesday by 8pm.

He said it was necessitated by the recent security breaches and deadly attacks on security personnel by yet to be identified gunmen.

The Governor said: “The Government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the State from the land borders of the State.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed into and out of Rivers State from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from tomorrow (Wednesday) 28 April 2021 until further notice.

“We wish to advise that those who have any legitimate need or reason to come into or go out of the State must do so before 8.00 pm when the curfew shall come into force daily.”

The Governor said security agencies had been posted to monitor and enforce strict compliance to the curfew at all borders with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.

He explained that on Saturday some innocent officers of the Customs, Police and Civil Defence services on their duty posts along the Port Harcourt – Owerri Expressway were ambushed and gruesomely murdered in cold blood by armed attackers.

He said on Sunday, the state witnessed another deadly attack and killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Army right in their duty post at Abua town in Abua Odual Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor said although the security agencies were investigating the attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice, nobody knew where and when the next incident would take place.