Governor Tambuwal, Former Governor, Bafarawa, visit Zamfara Deputy Governor

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who doubles as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governor’s forum and former Governor of the state Attahiru Bafarawa arrives Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital
They are in the state to meet with Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and other members of the party
There visit may not be far from the latest move by the Zamfara State House of Assembly to Impeach the state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau
The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly Nasiru Magarya had sometimes last week recieved impeachment notice from the House Committee on Public Account
The House had in October last year begins move to impeach Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau
The crisis between Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy Mahdi Aliyu Gusau started few days after the Governor’s formal Defection to the APC in July last year.
