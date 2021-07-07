Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has signed two bills passed by the state house of Assembly that grant autonomy to both the state legislature and the state judicial arms of government.

The two bills, Legislative Fund Management and Other Matters and Judicial Fund Management and Other Matters, were signed into law in the government house council chambers.

While signing the bill into law, Governor Tambuwal stated that no governor in Nigeria is opposed to granting autonomy to the two arms of government, but are only concerned about the constitutionality of of the order 10 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said before the passage of the bill all the arms of government in Sokoto have been working in harmony to provide good governance to the people of Sokoto state.