The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps in Lagos State, Mr Eddy Megwa, has urged corps members of the 2021 batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation course to show character with the leadership mantle handed over to them by their predecessors.

He gave this charge during the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 2021 batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members at the NYSC camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Monday.

Mr Megwa who also served as the representative of the Lagos State Governor at the occasion, while declaring the Orientation Course officially open said ‘some 48 years ago, the first set of corps members took this same Oath of Allegiance which you have just taken today.

For 48 years, the scheme has been soaring, cutting across all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

He urged the new corps members who have assumed the mantle of leadership to carry the good news of the NYSC to different parts of the State and Nigeria, at large.

He said the new corps members after receiving certificates of higher learning the next thing that is expected of them is to show character.’

The State Coordinator who stressed the need for the corps members to show character, said, why nations of the world fail is because of lack of character by citizens.

He urged them to contribute their service to the nation with utmost dependability, selflessness and perseverance.

Appreciating the State Government for its continuous support to the scheme, Mr Megwa reminded them of the need to hasten the drive for the construction of the permanent orientation camp in Agbowa, Ikorodu, Lagos, which he said will ease the operations of the NYSC in the State of Excellence.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Oath of Allegiance was administered on 2041 registered corps members; 1446 females and 595 males by the representative of the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Honorable Judge Lateef Lawal-Akapo.

It is important to state that 228 and 229 Lagos corps members have been moved to Ogun and Oyo States respectively where they are meant to observe their orientation exercise before returning to Lagos to continue their service year.