The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended the stay-at- home order for all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, 18th January, 2021 to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola stated that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic.

Mr. Muri-Okunola also urged all staff to join the virtual Y2021 First Work Day Prayer for all Public Servants in the State via Zoom platform on Monday, 4th January 2021.

While maintaining that the service will hold online due to COVID-19, the HoS wished all staff a prosperous and fulfilling new year.