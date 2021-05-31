Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has traveled out of the country on a security mission.

The Governor, who had left the country prior to the incident to explore all options for strengthening the state’s security architecture, is expected to return soon, this is according to a statement issued by Mary Noel- Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

The statement added that the Governor has directed security personnel and state government officials to do everything possible to ensure the safe return of the abducted Tegina Islamiyya children and others.

Sani Bello, who is expected back in the country within the shortest period of time, has assured the rescue and safe return of the children.

He also assured all Nigerlites that Government will continue to do all it can to protect the lives and property of its citizens while guarantying the continued peace and stability of the state.

While assuring the parents of the abducted children of their safe return as the security agencies have been directed to do all it can to bring back the children as soon as possible, the Governor also urged the citizens to cooperate and share intelligence and information that will help in the quick rescue of the children.

Mean while the Governor has directed that a situation room be re-activated to update the public.