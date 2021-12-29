Governor Sani Bello signs 2022 Niger state appropriation budget into law

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello has signed the 2022 appropriation budget into law with a 13 billion naira increase from the initial estimated 198 billion naira to 211 billion naira.

The governor signed the bill into law at the council chamber before commencing activities of the state executive council meeting.

Speaker of the state house of assembly Honourable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse said the increase was necessary in order to make provision for MDAs that were not adequately captured in the proposed budget earlier submitted by the governor.

Governor Sani Bello commended the house of Assembly for passing the budget in record time noting that the implementation will however be based on availability of funds.

The Bello also constituted the Board of Suleja Area planning Development Authority.

He directed that the board should enforce the urban regional act of number 18, 1992. In carrying out its assignment he also directed the board lias with the FCTA concerning the planning areas in accordance with the Abuja master plan.

He also noted that according to a consultation report submitted to the state executive council, Niger state and some other neighboring states have been short-changed and have some payment accruing to them from compensation, the board should look into reclaiming the funds .