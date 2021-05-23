Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has inaugurated a women’s health center in Kontagora as part of his efforts to contribute to the development of the health sector in Niger State, especially for women.

The modern and well-equipped structure was built by Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, the wife of Niger State Governor, through her Raise Foundation, with the help of Mainstream Foundation as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility program (CSR).

The center, which will provide health care to women suffering from Vesico Vegina Fistula (VVF), a disease that causes unregulated urine passage in women due to prolonged labor without access to competent healthcare, will also provide patients with the opportunity to learn skills before being reintegrated back into their communities.

Governor Sani Bello, who commissioned the center, said that it has relieved the state government of some of its burdens, and called for more private-sector funding.

He encouraged pregnant women to always go for antenatal care and to deliver their babies in a clinic or hospital, claiming that doing so would help eliminate VVF in the state in the near future.

“We pray that soon we will use this centre as a general health facility because we are hoping that with proper sensitization especially of women in rural areas, they will go to either the primary healthcare or hospital to give birth”, he said.

The Governor stated that he would support the project as well as other related private-sector initiatives, and praised Raise Foundation and Mainstream Foundation for offering a state-of-the-art facility.

Dr. Amina, the Governor’s wife and founder of the Raise Foundation, clarified that the initiative, which began in 2019 and will be completed in November 2020, was inspired by her desire to help indigent women impacted by VVF.

She said the centre has so far treated 34 patients and presently have 21 patients undergoing treatment.

A 20-bed patients hostel has been given, according to the Governor’s wife, to help the patients recover as well as provide them with skills that will motivate them and equip them mentally, emotionally, and financially to help them continue with their lives as easily as possible before reintegrating them into society.

Executive Secretary of the Mainstream Foundation, Alh. Siraj Abdullahi, said that some of their CSR initiatives are in the fields of education, health, and the environment, among others, and that their activities take place in all of the communities where they operate.

Former Nigeria Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami, Col Sani Bello (Rtd), Chairman, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited were the special guests at the event.

Wives of the Northern Governors Forum, represented by Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, representative of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Niger State House of Assembly, Federal Ministry of Health, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) were among the groups and institutions that showed their solidarity at the event.

Former Niger State Chief Judge Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, Emir of Kagara, Alh. Ahmed Garba, Attahiru II, and the Emir of Kontagora, represented by Engr. Shehu Galadima, the Galadiman Kontagora, were among the dignitaries present.