The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has congratulated his brother Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, over his victory in the just concluded Governorship election in Anambra State.

In a Statement, Governor Otti stated that the landslide victory secured by the Governor is a testament to the confidence the people of the state repose in him and urged him to see his victory as another great opportunity to consolidate on the progress he has made so far in his first tenure.

The Abia Chief Executive emphasized that the best and the easiest way to deepen Nigeria’s democracy is to allow the people to freely choose their leaders through the ballot at all times, and commended INEC for ensuring a hitch-free exercise and for announcing the result of the election on time.

Governor Otti called on Governor Soludo to extend the olive branch to his opponents in the election with a view to ensuring that a stronger development-oriented synergy is built with everyone that has something to offer for the development of Anambra State.

He prayed for resounding success in his second term.