Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has granted pardon to 16 prison inmates at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) Makurdi.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa disclosed that the decision to pardon the inmates was based on the directive of the Federal Government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inmates were urged to avoid the mistakes that sent them to prison as they have been given a second chance to be good citizens.

He charged the inmates to enter the new year as reformed people and help in moulding the character of members of their family and community to stay away from crime

Out of the 16 inmates, 11 are those who couldn’t pay the option of fine during their conviction and the government has decided to pay their fines, while 5 are those who have few months to complete their prison sentence.