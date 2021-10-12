Governor Ortom condoles Governor Ishaku , Jukun Traditional Council

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condoled with his Taraba State counterpart, Governor Darius Ishaku, the Jukun Traditional Council and family over the death of Aku Uka of Wukari, His Majesty, Dr. Shekarau Angyu, Kuvyo II (CON) who died at the age of 84.

Governor Ortom describes the passing into glory of the Paramount and Supreme Ruler of the Jukun Race who also doubles as the Chairman, Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers as a great loss to Nigeria and Jukun nation.

The late Aku Uka ruled the Kwararafa descendants for 45 years.

The Governor says the death of His Majesty, Dr. Shekarau Angyu, Kuvyo II, is heartbreaking coming at a time that leaders of his caliber who believe in entrenching peace amongst all people will pass away at a time that Nigeria is seeking for peaceful resolutions of conflicts between various ethnic nationalities.

He recalls the contributions the late traditional ruler brought to bear in collaboration with the Benue State Government in finding lasting peace between the Tiv and Jukun of Taraba State arising from perennial conflicts between the two brothers who have lived together for centuries.

The Governor stressed that such noble initiatives in building blocks for peace by the late traditional ruler will be missed greatly.

Governor Ortom also extended his condolences to the family of the late Royal Father. He noted that the foremost King lived a fulfilled life serving his people.