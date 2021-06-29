The Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has dissolved the state’s Executive Council.

The dissolution was confirmed through a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa.

According the statement, those affected include Chief of Staff to the Governor Bisi Ilaka and 17 other commissioners.

He said the governor after a prolonged meeting with the council told its members that it was time to adjust after two years.

The governor commended the former executive members for their commitment to the development of the state.

According to the statement, the governor therefore wished the ex-commissioners the best in their future endeavours