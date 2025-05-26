Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 19 persons, including five children, and left eight others injured along the Lokoja-Obajana road in Lokoja Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo described the incident as a devastating loss not only to the families of the victims but to the entire state, stressing the need for stricter road safety measures.

The Gover noted that the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday and involved a Toyota Hummer Bus and an articulated vehicle, was reportedly caused by over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“Losing 19 lives, including innocent children, in one accident is a tragedy for which words cannot fully express our grief. Our hearts are heavy and thoughts and prayers are with the families affected, and we must take urgent steps to prevent such sorrowful occurrences. Every life matters, and no journey is worth the risk of over speeding,” Governor Ododo stated.

While commending the prompt response of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police in rescuing survivors, the Governor extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He emphasized the need for sustained public education campaigns on road safety and the dangers of excessive speed. He also called for improved coordination among emergency response agencies.

To this end, Governor Ododo directed the Ministry of Information and Communications to work closely with the FRSC in upscaling road safety enlightenment campaigns across the state.