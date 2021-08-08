Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his condolences on the death of Captain Hosa Okunbor.

He was recorgnised as a deserving son of Edo State, a respected Nigerian, and a successful philanthropist in a statement signed by Obaseki.

According to the statement, “Okunbor is man of unparalleled energy and accomplishments. He was a man who saw opportunities in adversity and from an early age in life, carved a niche for himself to become one of Nigeria’s most outstanding businessmen”.

“As a trained pilot, he conquered the air at an early age and set for the waters and land, building enterprises that distinguished him in the business world and embodied the hard work, perseverance, dexterity and acumen that espoused his Edo heritage , the statement reads.

Captain Okunbor, as a mortal, was not a perfect person like every other human, according to Obaseki, but he would be remembered for his unwavering love for the Edo people.

He commiserated with the Okunbor family, friends and associates and prayed that God will grant them all the fortitude to bear the loss.