One person was killed and 15 people were injured in a boat accident at Idiogba, Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo state.

The accident was said to have been caused by overloading.

In a statement issued in Akure, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ondo State Command, Hammed Abodunrin, called for caution while traveling across the waterways.

Mr. Abodunrin asked ferry operators to avoid overloading people and cargo, which he claimed could result in an unusual tragedy.

He said the Idiogba boat accident would have been averted if the transporter did not overload the boat.

The individuals involved, according to the Ondo NSCDC Commandant, were not wearing life jackets.

He stated that any ferry operator who is caught endangering the lives of innocent persons by over speeding or overloading will be arrested and penalized under the law.