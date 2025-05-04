Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former Deputy Governor of the State, Professor Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, who died after a brief illness.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Governor Mutfwang described the demise of Professor Tyoden as a profound loss not only to his immediate family but also to Plateau State, the academic community, and the nation at large.

He stated that the late Professor Tyoden, a renowned academic, seasoned administrator, and respected politician, was a beacon of wisdom and a fountain of knowledge whose contributions to national development will continue to resonate for generations.

As a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, the Governor noted that the late Deputy Governor mentored countless individuals who are now contributing meaningfully to society both within and outside Nigeria.

He added that as a Professor of Political Science, Professor Tyoden played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s political discourse and governance. His intellect, integrity, and commitment to the advancement of society he said, earned him a revered place in the hearts of many.

Governor Mutfwang noted that Professor Tyoden was a symbol of hope and a steady pillar in the collective quest for a peaceful and united Plateau. He commended his unwavering dedication to the preservation of Plateau’s heritage and values, adding that his legacy will remain carved in the annals of the state’s history.

“His patriotism, selfless devotion to public service, and abiding love for the people of Plateau will be sorely missed,” the Governor said.

On behalf of his family, the government, and the good people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, and the entire Mwaghavul Nation over the loss of this iconic leader. He prayed that God Almighty will grant his wife, children, and all loved ones the strength to bear this painful loss.