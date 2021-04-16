Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has visited the Gusau Central Market to assess the prices of foodstuff and other essential commodities as part of his efforts to ensure price control in foods stuff during the Ramadan fast.

The governor interacted with the traders and appeal for price reduction especially in food items and other commodities which is the most consumable during the Ramadan fast

He advised grain sellers in the market to consider reducing the prices of food items considering the level of the hardship being experienced by the people.

Mr. Matawalle adds that as Muslims, there is need to assist one another in order to make people carryout the obligatory fast with ease and that this can especially be achieved if the consumables are affordable and that by doing this, the traders can earn Allah’s abundant rewards.

During the price assessment visit, Matawalle also purchased ten bags of local rice for his personal consumption and urged people to patronize local products for the purpose of boosting the state’s economy and that of the nation at large.

He assures that his administration will continue to support traders with all what is required to improve their businesses.