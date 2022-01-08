Governor Matawalle visits Anka, Bukkuyum LGA’s over Fresh Attacks

Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) has visited Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas to comisserate and assess damages done to the victims of recent banditry attacks in the areas.

He went to the scenes of the incidents along with the State Commissioner of Police and the General Officer Commanding the Nigerian Army in the State. He earlier visited the two Monarchs of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Mohamned Anka and that of Bukkuyum, Alhaji Mohammed Usman in their separate palaces.

The Emirs who gave the Governor authentic list of villages attacked and the list of victims who lost their lives wondered where recent media reports were sourced on the attacks. The correct figure stood at 58 lives lost.

The Emir of Anka gave a list of 22 deaths while the Emir of Bukkuyum gave a list of 36 victims aswell as seven villages in Anka Local Government Area and one village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area. This is against the various figures ranging from 200 to 500 deaths and 11 villages attacked in the media.

The two Emirs called on the Governor to continue with his laudable effort of fighting banditry in the State.

Governor Matawalle commiserated with the two Emirs and their entire subjects over the unfortunate incident and promised to address the humanitarian crisis arising from the attacks.

He then, decried the noticeable slide in factual reportage by the media who have variously quoted scary figures of deaths arising from the recent attacks by feeing bandits . Both the Governor and the two Emirs called on online media and the Social media to always verify the facts instead of scaring the public for what ever reason

“It is also obvious that my administration is not only threatened by bandits in the bush but also political bandits in our towns and villages . These are those politicians who manipulate the crisis for political gains and the informants who aid the bandits in their nefarious activities. But we shall conquer all by the strength of the Almighty Allah”, Governor Matawalle assured.

He then announced that the Government will henceforth, treat those who report deliberate lies about bandits escapades as terrorists as well. “We cannot fold our arms and allow people to always create panick and paint gorier picture of actual happenings in the state. We are faced with a big trial which we are doing our best to address. There is no justification for anyone to wish us deeper trouble than where our people are today”, Governor Matawalle warned .