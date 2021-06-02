Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has directed the State Police and other government security agencies to effectively implement the Presidential order to ‘shoot on sight at bandits, persons or group of people seen with Ak-47 or any weapons.

President Buhari directed security agencies to shoot anyone seen with an AK-47 in March, while also ordering a crackdown on bandits.

On March 11, he also stated that security chiefs had been given orders to crack down on criminals, including shooting anyone found illegally carrying rifles.

According to Governor Matawalle, ‘only those approved by law or the security agencies are to carry guns and other sophisticated weapons, anyone found in unlawful possession of guns should be shot on the spot’.

Matawalle said his administration is fully in support of the policies and programmes of President Buhari, especially in his bid to ensure the security of the lives and property of citizens.

