A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Christopher Dega has been killed by unknown gunmen in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

According to reports, the retired AIG was shot in the chest several times and bled to death.

Mr. Dega, until the time of his death was a Senior Adviser to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Security.

He had a brilliant career in the Nigerian Police Force and was two times commissioner of Police (Borno and Edo States)

Mr. Dega is survived by his wife Kashimana, Son, Siblings, In-laws, Friends.