Governor Matawalle swears-in 14 local government administrators

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has sworn in fourteen Local Government administrators with a charge to prioritize security by working closely with security agencies to secure their respective areas from the menace of banditry

He adds that the move to appoint another set of local council administrators becomes necessary until security situation improves to pave way for elections into the local government councils.

Security situation in the fourteen local government areas according to the Governor requires their total commitment and uprightness which are some of the qualities considered in their selection

He urges them no to disappoint the confidence repose on them and promise to continue to support in the quest to bringing a lasting end to banditry

Governor Matawalle charged them to uphold this truth and ensure that his administration delivers its mandate of securing the state to pave way for accelerated development.

“Our mission is to implement policies and programmes that will assist in the positive transformation of our people’s lives. We are particularly determined to do all that is humanly possible to secure our State, restore mutual trust among our communities and create bountiful opportunities for people to realise their dreams of a better life.”, Governor Matawalle observed.

“You must work hand in hand with the security agencies in your localities to ensure strict compliance with Executive Order number 001 of 2021, which I signed on the 26th day of August 2021. The security of lives and property of our people is the topmost priority of our administration; you must therefore work diligently towards the accomplishment of our mission of making Zamfara State peaceful.” he added

The chief Judge of the state Kulu Gusau administered the oath of office to the newly appointed local council administrators

The administrators were equally subjected to swearing with the Holy Quran to prove their non-involvement in the activities of Armed bandits and Kidnappers which is bedevilling the state.

The newly sworn in Local Government Sole Administrators are: Ahmed Balarabe (Anka ), Dr Aminu Sulaiman Yarkufoji (Bakura) Kabiru Ladan Maigoro (Birnin-Magaji), Bashiru Muawiya (Bukkuyum), Mohammed Saddiq Maiturare (Bungudu), Abubakar Shehu Daki-Takwas. (Gummi), Sanusi Mohammed Sarki (Gusau).

Others include Nasiru Altine Yakamata (Kauran Namoda), Umaru Muazu Naabu (Maradun), Salisu Isa D/Gulbi (Maru), Abdulrahman Bala (Shinkafi), Dahiru Maiyara Garbadu (Talata-Mafara), Aminu Mudi (Tsafe), Dr Auwal Ahmad Bawa Moriki (Zurmi)