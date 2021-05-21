Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has revoked all land titles and existing certificates of occupancy in the state and ordered for fresh recertification

He says the state has introduced new policy of granting electronic Certificates to all land owners and landlords

Mr. Matawalle says the Zamfara state Geographic Information System (ZAGIS) is the only authorized government agency to issue the new Electronic Certificate of Occupancy

He stated this at the flag-off of issuance of the Electronic Certificates of Occupancy at the Government house in Gusau

“I have revoked all land titles and existing certificates of occupancy in Zamfara state” Matawalle Said

“All must go for re-certification at the Zamfara state Geographic Information System ZAGIS”

“My administration decided on the e-C of O following the corrupt practices and shody deals that characterized the manual issuance of C of Os in which unsuspecting property owners were cheated by some fraudulent officers handling the process”

He said land, being one of the most valuable investment needs to be carefully guarded against abuse and misuse, noting that under the new system, all e-C of Os to be issued would be strictly based on the extant land use regulations.

The governor added that land certification initialization embraced by his administration is part of his government’s efforts to create new, technology-driven economy for the twenty-first century.

The governor further said, “all problems associated with land transactions will be resolved with the use of modern technology as the recertification of all land titles will assist in the current fight against banditry and sundry crimes.

“owners of all land titles would now have their records available in a secured database; and that the new e-C of Os would also make it easier for financial institutions to check the authenticity of certificates for those who choose to use them as collateral for bank loans.”

The Zamfara State Governor urged fresh applicants for all types of land titles to do so through ZAGIS, which is the only Government agency saddled with the responsibility of processing all land titles.

The government assured those who want to recertify their titles and prospective titleholders that the Zamfara State’s e-C of O is of the highest quality as it is produced by the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company bearing all security features that would make the production of its counterfeit impossible.

Governor Bello Matawalle further appeal to all landowners to come forward and certify their titles and also to pay their ground rents as and when due fir the economic growth of the state.