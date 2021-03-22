Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has commiserated with traders at the Tudun Wada Market in Gusau local government area over the fire incident that gutted sixty three shops and described the inferno as unfortunate.

The fire incident, which occurred Saturday night ravaged parts of the Market, destroying goods worth millions of naira in the process.

TVC NEWS Gathered that the incident was caused by a power surge from a frozen foods shop as a result of electricity fault at night

The fire which affected a lot of shops led to the destruction goods and property said to run into millions of naira.

Governor Matawalle who visited the market sympathized with the victims and assured them that government stood with them at this difficult moment.

He said the state government will reconstruct the 63 shops affected by the disaster and immediately directed the Sole Administrator of Gusau Local Government Area to commence work immediately

He noted that the incident is an act of God, saying his administration will do everything humanly possible to support those affected by the incident and will support their businesses to strive for the economy growth of the state

He called on the traders to desist from illegal electrical wiring to avoid the future reoccourance of the ugly incident.

The Governor was accompanied by top government officials