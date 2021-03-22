Ondo State Security Agency codenamed ‘Amotekun’ have arrested over one hundred cows along Akure/Ilesa road.

The arrest was in compliance with the State Government’s directives that the streets and forests be rid of unregistered herdsmen.

It was gathered that the cows were apprehended with nine herders for violating grazing rules on the highway.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said the cows were intercepted and arrested at the boundary of Osun and Ondo States.

According to him, the cows were controlled to the headquarters which is about 30 kilometres from the point they were intercepted.

Advertisement

He added that cows were actually blocking the major road leading to the state capital, stressing that “Apart from the possibility of illegal grazing in most cases, it is the ploy that kidnappers use’.

He pointed out that one of the occupants in the vehicle that was blocked called and within few minutes, his men were on ground.