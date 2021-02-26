Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has condemned the recent abduction of three hundred and seventeen school girls in Jangebe.

He says his administration is committed to ensuring the safe return of the abductees.

Addressing newsmen at the Government house in Gusau, the Governor says two helicopters and anti kidnapping troops have been deployed to the area in search of the victims.

He frowns at those politicizing the incidence and appeals to all to join hands in ensuring the safe return of the students.

The also order the Immediate closure of all Boarding Schools in the state

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar have described the abduction as a move to frustrate government efforts in ending banditry and kidnapping in the country.

Governor Tambuwal says the Northern Governor’s Forum has taken stringent measures to make the region free from insecurity.