The kidnapped students and staff of Government Science College Kagara have finally regained freedom from the armed bandits in Niger State.

A top security source involved in the counter-kidnapping operation in the State told TVC news just now.

TVC had reported the abduction of the boarding students by the bandits who were dressed in military uniforms on February 17, 2021.

A total of 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their family were abducted after the attack on the Kagara school in the early hours of Wednesday.