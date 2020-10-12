Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has declared open a two-day workshop on security awareness for District Heads and Heads of Local Government Administrations.

The gathering is expected to brainstorm on the factors responsible for the deplorable security situation and come up with ways out of the problems.

Parts of Katsina State have suffered the full brunt of insecurity, a reason why the Government is leaving no stone unturned in addressing insecurity.

The theme chosen for the workshop is achieving a secured Katsina State through grassroots engagement.