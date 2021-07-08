Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has said that cohesion and stability among members of the his party is a step towards achieving a progressive nation.

Governor Makinde stated this when he received members of the People’s Democratic Party South West reconciliation committee at his office.

According to him, the country at this time requires men and women of conscience, that would think progressively about the country for posterity.

Advertisement

While commending the committee for meeting up with its mandate, the Governor explained that more effort would be geared on pulling members of the party together.

He noted that an elaborate meeting would be organized soon for all party stakeholders in the region to forge a stronger understanding ahead of the party’s national convention.

In his remark, chairman of the reconciliation committee and former Governor of Osun state, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola expressed confidence that if the recommendations of the report were followed judiciously, PDP in the south west would be better for it.

Other members of the committee include Saka Balogun, Ambassador Oluwateru, Barrister Ikukoyi and Senator Kofoworola Bucknor