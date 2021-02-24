All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Benue State Chapter has described the accusation by Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, of carrying AK-47 Rifles as grossly unacceptable.

The farmers disclosed this in a statement signed by the state chairman of the association, Aondongu Saaku.

The association said the Plateau State Governor’s utterances is an insult to farmers of Benue State in particular and Nigerian farmers in general whose efforts in feeding the nation are being frustrated by the atrocities of armed herdsmen.

They claim that Benue farmers are peaceful and law abiding despite the many unprovoked attacks on their members who were killed in their hundreds.

The association commended the efforts of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law and numerous other measures he is taking to guarantee lasting peace and security in the state.

They called on the national office of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria to rise in defence of their members across the country.