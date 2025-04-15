Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu has approved the appointment of Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, as the Amirul Hajj of the state for the 2025 Hajj.

This is in furtherance of the government’s preparations for the Hajj operation, aimed at ensuring smooth and successful exercise for pilgrims both at home and in Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to Kebbi State Government, Yakubu Bala dated 14th April,2025 and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

According to the statement, the Governor has also approved the membership of the State Government’s delegation for the 2025 Hajj, comprising prominent personalities from various segments of the state.

The members are, Hon. Muhammad Abubakar Lolo – Member, Kebbi State House of Assembly and Hon. Abdullahi Danjumma – Member, House of Assembly.

Others are Barr. Attahiru Maccido – Chief of Staff, Government House; Dr. Halima Muhammad Bande – Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education; Hajiya Halima Hassan – Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development; Nasiru Jafaru Abdullahi – District Head of Shanga; Alh. Haruna Ilyasu Bashar – District Head of Raha and Alh. Muktar Musa Wasagu – Chief of Wasagu Chiefdom.

The list comprise of Alh. Isah Haruna Rasheed – District Head of Ambursa; C.P. Bello Isah – Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State; Hon. Mohammed Bello Yakubu– Chairman, SEMA; Danjumma Illo Yauri; Alh. Bashir Isah Mera – Chairman, APC Augie Local Government; Hajiya Ramatu Usman – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Animal Health and Permanent Secretary Sahabi Boyi who will serve as the Secretary of the Hajj delegation.

Terms of reference for the Hajj Committee entail overseeing Hajj activities and ensuring the smooth operation of the pilgrimage.

The delegation is also responsible for ensuring compliance with all agreements reached between the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, PWA, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, and the Airline Operators as well as relate with PWA to render advice on issues that would ensure the smooth conduct of the operation.

Governor Idris foresight and leadership quality in appointing highly respected and experienced individuals affirms his commitment to ensuring seamless and well organized pilgrimage for Muslim faithful in Kebbi State.