Lawyers for Senate president, Godswill Akpabio have asked suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to provide more evidence of her sexual harassment claims against him.

A former president of the Nigeria Bar association, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) who heads the team says the Kogi Central senator’s allegations as it currently stands falls short of the threshold for proving such.

According to him, a review of her claims shows contradictions in the timeline and dates which needs a careful consideration.

In a letter written to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan on Monday, April 14, 2025, they highlight her petition to the Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, dated March 4 2025, where she accused the Senate president of sexually harassing her at his residence in Akwa Ibom State on December 8, 2023.

But, they expressed concern over the series of tweets on her verified x handle the next day, his birthday, which now appear to have been deleted, where she “expressed admiration and personal affection

towards him.”

Though Senator Akpabio’s wife has filed two defamation lawsuits against the Kogi born senator over her allegations, Dr Agbakoba says he is not a party to that, as a legal action will be a last resort if other mechanisms fail.

While challenging her to produce the material evidence as she promised in her petition so as to back up the weighty claims, the lawyer says proper institutional processes, not media forums, are the best platforms to tackle the matter in the Interest of the parties and the democratic institutions they represent.

He said, while individuals should feel safe to speak up in an ideal society, the principles of justice, which required evidence and fairness must be upheld.

The renowned lawyer, also asked her to clarify the contradictions in her allegations, which were published widely in local and international newspapers.

“This widespread coverage has damaged our client’s reputation locally and internationally. We are happy to allow you a reasonable time to clarify the contradictions that we have referred, while our client reserves the right to all legal options,” he said in the letter.

According to him, “the juxtaposition of these two events, an alleged traumatic harassment, followed by voluntary public expressions of admiration requires careful consideration.”

“Sexual harassment is a serious matter that deserves careful and fair consideration. We acknowledge the difficulty faced by anyone making such allegations and the importance of treating all parties with dignity.”