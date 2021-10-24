Governor Ganduje offers automatic employment to blind volunteer teacher

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has given an automatic teaching job to a blind man, Dahuru Abdulhamid Idris, who has been teaching voluntarily in the state.

Mr. Idris was escorted to Governor Ganduje’s office in Kano by the state Commissioner of Education, Muhammadu Sanusi Kiru.

The Governor afterwards instructed that, he be given automatic employment and posted to Tudun Maliki Special Education School.

“You are a real model, whose visual impairment does not stand as a stumbling block for your development.

“You are taking the right step in your life. The Kano state government is giving you automatic employment of teaching. And I have directed the state Commissioner of Education to post you to Tudun Maliki Special Education School,” Ganduje said.

The English/Political Science Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) holder offered to teach as a volunteer at a school before luck came his way.

He had previously been gifted a house by the former Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University.