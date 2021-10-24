Breaking News

Columbia captures world’s most wanted drug warlord Antonio Úsuga

Columbia captures world's most wanted drug warlord Antonio Úsuga

Colombian security authorities have apprehended Dairo Antonio Úsuga,  the country’s most sought drug trafficker, a rural warlord who had eluded detection for more than a decade by bribing state officials and associating himself with left-wing and right-wing fighters.

President Iván Duque compared Antonio Úsuga’s arrest on Saturday to Pablo Escobar’s apprehension three decades ago.

In handcuffs and wearing rubber boots worn by local farmers, Colombia’s soldiers presented Suga to the media.

Úsuga, also known by his nickname ‘Otoniel’, is the accused leader of the Gulf Clan, whose army of assassins has terrorised most of northern Colombia in order to gain control of key cocaine smuggling routes through the forests north to Central America and on to the United States.

He’s long been on the DEA’s most-wanted fugitives list, with a $5 million reward for his apprehension. In 2009, he was charged in Manhattan federal court on drugs charges and for allegedly assisting a far-right paramilitary group recognized by the US government as a terrorist organization. Later charges in federal courts in Brooklyn and Miami accused him of smuggling at least 73 metric tons of cocaine into the United States between 2003 and 2014 via Venezuela, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, and Honduras.

Authorities claimed intelligence given by the United States and the United Kingdom led more than 500 troops and members of Colombia’s special forces to Úsuga’s forest stronghold, which was guarded by eight security rings.

His capture is a boost for the hardline Duque, whose law and order rhetoric has been no match for the country’s booming cocaine output.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Latest news about COVID-19: WHO to commence worldwide clinical trial of three new drugs

COVID-19: WHO to commence worldwide clinical trial of three new drugs

TVCN
Aug 12, 2021

The World Health Organization stated on Wednesday that a global clinical study of three novel candidate…

NNPC Mulls Recourse to Capital Market Funding

TVCN
Jul 4, 2018

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to hit the Capital market to fund its new…

DSS shuns Court order, keeps Ubah in detention

TVCN
May 13, 2017

The Department of State Security (DSS) failed to produce businessman and Managing Director of Capital…

Governor Okowa reconstructs storm drainage system

TVCN
Jun 12, 2019

Residents of Asaba, the capital of Delta state can now look to the rains without fear of flooding following the…

TVC News Special Reports

Dabiri-Erewa commends CBN for Diaspora-friendly Forex Policy

02 Dec 2020 10.23 am

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)…

Continue reading

NDLEA arrests 70-year-old bandits’ drug supplier in Niger

27 Mar 2021 3.19 pm

A 70-year-old drug trafficker, Mohammed…

Continue reading

Drug trafficker excretes 1.750kg cocaine after arrest at Lagos airport

09 Apr 2021 4.25 pm

A Madrid, Spain bound drug trafficker, Okonkwo…

Continue reading