Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has banned political thugs from participating in events and rallies throughout the state.

Ganduje announced the prohibition in a statement sent by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, over the weekend, citing thugs exhibiting deadly weapons such as clubs, swords, knives, and cutlasses during an event in Kano.

“We will not accept this and I assure you that I will deal, with any politician who violates this warning.

“During the flag-off ceremony of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road, on the same day, political thugs engaged in unbecoming conduct

“I informed you that we are commemorating Democracy Day, with lined up of activities that will witness the presence of the APC National Chairman, the Governor of Yobe State, and others.

“As a result of this, the party is announcing a total ban on all forms of campaign for any politician during the said event.

“I will personally order the arrest and prosecution of anyone caught brandishing weapons on the occasion