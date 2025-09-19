Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is expected to arrive Port Harcourt today to resume duty following the lifting of the State of Emergency.
Supporters are gathering at the VIP Lounge of the Port Harcourt International Airport to receive him.
