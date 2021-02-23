Former national Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Bamanga Mohammed Tukur has expressed satisfaction over ongoing developmental projects in Adamawa State.

He said that electorates would not regret their decision for Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

His assessment was based on many transformational projects across Adamawa State.

Speaking from his Abuja home while receiving Gov Fintiri, he said that his guest made him and PDP proud for doing good job within a short period.

He believed the governor too should be proud of himself as a divine gift to the People and a model for the State”.

The former PDP National Chair expressed support for Fintiri in his bid to put Adamawa among developed States.

Tukur noted that the Governor needs support to do more in Health, Education, Empowerment and Infrastructural intervention that have turned the state a tourist hub.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who visited the elder statesman to intimate him of developments at home and to draw from his wealth of knowledge, pointed out that the state has no excuse to lag behind.

He said “I have sworn to do good to all and will uphold my Oath”.

Governor Fintiri assured that all local government will benefit from developmental projects adding that all projects embarked upon will be completed before the end of his tenure.

Governor Fintiri has recently enjoyed relatively high approval ratings from many visiting governors.