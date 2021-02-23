Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attempted to infiltrate into Maiduguri through Kaleri Village this evening.

The attempt is foiled by security forces in conjunction with Civilian JTF.

Sources say the terrorists came with two gun trucks, shooting sporadically but were repelled by security operatives.

Rocket propelled grenades were reported to have been fired from the location of the attack have caused some casualties, which TVC News could not ascertain.

At the moment, normalcy has been restored to the areas.