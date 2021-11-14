Breaking News

Governor Fintiri mourns Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, other soldiers killed in Chibok

Governor Fintiri mourns Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, other soldiers killed in Chibok

Governor of Adamawa state Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three other soldiers killed in combat with insurgents.

General Zirkusu was the Officer commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade in Chibok, Borno State.

The Insurgents had launched an attack on an Army Base in Askira Uba Local Government area of Southern Borno killing the General and three others.

The Governor in a statement signed by his press secretary Humwashi Wonosikou commended the bravery of the Special Forces with the support of other troops who repelled the attack by the Insurgents.

“General Zirkusu and the three others were brave Soldiers who died in the line of duty while fighting terrorists”. Governor Fintiri said.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest sympathy and that of the Government and People of Adamawa State to the families and loved ones of the fallen Heros. I stand with you. Nigeria stands with you. I deeply appreciate the sacrifice made by your loved ones in defence of our democracy, our peace and our security”.

While urging all citizens to remember the families in prayers at “This difficult time”, Governor Fintiri also urged the families, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff to take heart and bear the irreparable loss knowing that their loved ones died in active service and paid the supreme sacrifice.

“We will not be cowed by these cowards. Our armed forces will continue to fulfil our mission-defeating terror. Our Soldiers’ blood will not be shed in vain”.

The Governor also expressed confidence that the day is coming when Nigerians will look back at this moment in history and say “Thank God there were courageous people willing to serve because they laid the foundation for peace for generations to come”. Governor Fintiri said.

While praising the heroism of General Dzarma Zirkusu and troops fighting terrorism in Nigeria, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri noted that “We are on track to victory against evil. My thoughts and prayers go out to families of troops killed in war everyday, not just on the loss of these brave soldiers, but all who laid their lives in supreme sacrifice for the freedom of Nigeria”.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Russia thrash Saudi 5-0 in World Cup opener

TVCN
Jun 14, 2018

Hosts Russia made a fine start to their World Cup campaign as they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the…

Nigerian Senate-TVC

Senate set to amend laws to improve tax collection

TVCN
Sep 26, 2017

The Senate is set to amend three critical laws to support taxation in the country noting that the tax…

Latest Breaking News about Financial crimes in Lagos: Court grants operators of Ponzi scheme N1 Billion bail

Alleged N10.8bn Fraud: Court Grants Operator Of Ponzi Scheme N2bn Bail  

TVCN
Aug 11, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has admitted a 22 year old man, Joshua Adeyinka Kayode, accused…

Police foil robbery attack in Sokoto, residents allegedly kill one suspect

TVCN
Jan 29, 2021

Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed an attempted armed robbery incident in the early hours of…

TVC News Special Reports

Nigerian troops arrest four terrorists in Borno

14 Jan 2017 8.36 am

Four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists the have…

Continue reading

Chibok abduction: Parents, organisations call on govt to facilitate their release

15 Apr 2019 3.34 pm

Parents and various organisations are calling…

Continue reading

Updated: Four killed, seven injured as Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri

16 Feb 2019 10.41 am

At least four persons have been confirmed…

Continue reading