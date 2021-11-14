Governor Fintiri mourns Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, other soldiers killed in Chibok

Governor of Adamawa state Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three other soldiers killed in combat with insurgents.

General Zirkusu was the Officer commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade in Chibok, Borno State.

The Insurgents had launched an attack on an Army Base in Askira Uba Local Government area of Southern Borno killing the General and three others.

The Governor in a statement signed by his press secretary Humwashi Wonosikou commended the bravery of the Special Forces with the support of other troops who repelled the attack by the Insurgents.

“General Zirkusu and the three others were brave Soldiers who died in the line of duty while fighting terrorists”. Governor Fintiri said.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest sympathy and that of the Government and People of Adamawa State to the families and loved ones of the fallen Heros. I stand with you. Nigeria stands with you. I deeply appreciate the sacrifice made by your loved ones in defence of our democracy, our peace and our security”.

While urging all citizens to remember the families in prayers at “This difficult time”, Governor Fintiri also urged the families, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff to take heart and bear the irreparable loss knowing that their loved ones died in active service and paid the supreme sacrifice.

“We will not be cowed by these cowards. Our armed forces will continue to fulfil our mission-defeating terror. Our Soldiers’ blood will not be shed in vain”.

The Governor also expressed confidence that the day is coming when Nigerians will look back at this moment in history and say “Thank God there were courageous people willing to serve because they laid the foundation for peace for generations to come”. Governor Fintiri said.

While praising the heroism of General Dzarma Zirkusu and troops fighting terrorism in Nigeria, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri noted that “We are on track to victory against evil. My thoughts and prayers go out to families of troops killed in war everyday, not just on the loss of these brave soldiers, but all who laid their lives in supreme sacrifice for the freedom of Nigeria”.