The Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has Presented the 2021 Budget to the State House of Assembly.

The Budget Christened “Budget of Recovery and Economic Development” is a Product of Public Consultation through Town Hall Meetings Held across the three Senatorial Districts of the State

The Budget Estimate is set at One Hundred and Nine Billion, Six Hundred and Six Million, Three Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty Two Naira (109,666,376,722).

Earlier, the Speaker, while rating the Performance of the 2020 Budget high despite the Corona Virus Pandemic, said the Governor’s Transformation Agenda are visible across the State.

He used the opportunity to appeal to Youths to embrace peace and explore the opportunity of redressing mechanism put in place by government.

The proposal, which according to the Governor was a reflection of the objectives of the five pillars that anchored his administration, will ensure speedy completion of all ongoing developmental projects and eliminate poverty through strategic empowerment programme.

Governor Fayemi also added that the New Minimum Wage is included in the Proposed 2021 Bill, though governance takes a larger percentage which is 27% of the estimate, the youths will have a huge impact on the budget.

The budget presentation was witnessed by top government functionaries, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers led, party leaders, and interest groups.