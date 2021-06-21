Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the weekend paid a confidence-building visit to communities affected by bandit attacks around the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area.

The Governor, who was accompanied by Speaker Yusuf Zailani, was at Sabon Gayan and Kakkau areas where he interacted with residents.

Governor El-Rufai condoled with communities across the state where citizens were killed within the last one week and assured them of government’s commitment to security of lives and property.

The Governor warned against blocking of roads, a practice he described as detrimental to the activities of innocent citizens plying the road.

He stressed such actions would offer no solution, but only create panic and further breakdown of law and order.