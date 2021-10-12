Governor El- Rufai presents N233 Billion budget estimates to lawmakers

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday presented the 2022 draft budget of 233 billion Naira to the state House of Assembly at the Lord Lugard Hall in the state.

The budget projects a capital expenditure of 146 billion Naira and recurrent spending of 87.6 billion Naira.

While giving a breakdown of the budget estimate, the governor disclosed that it has a capital to recurrent ratio of 63% to 37%.

He explained that the priorities of the 2022 estimates will be on Education, Healthcare and Infrastructure, like previous budgets.

Governor Nasir El-rufai also pointed out that the allocations in the 2022 budget, reflect the political values and governance principles which have consistently guided the six previous budgets his government has presented since 2015.