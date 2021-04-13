General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has met with Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The meeting is coming a few days after eight members of RCCG kidnapped in Kaduna were released.

The meeting between the duo held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

Members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road on their way to a programme.

Pastor Adeboye however disclosed on April 8 that all the eight kidnapped members of the church had been released.