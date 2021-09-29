Governor El-Rufai Asks Residents To prepare for shutdown of telecommunication services

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has asked residents to prepare for a shutdown of telecommunication services in the state.

He said this may begin on Wednesday.

In a chat with some radio stations, the governor revealed that security agents are prepared to launch an offensive against bandits taking refuge in some parts of the state.

He explained that due to the shutdown of telecommunication services in Zamfara and Katsina states, some bandits have crossed over to neighbouring local government areas in Kaduna to make phone calls and demand ransom.

According to him, the advice to shutdown telecommunication services was given by security agencies and has been approved by president Muhammadu Buhari

The governor however noted that the shutdown would only affect areas bordering troubled states where military onslaught against bandits are ongoing.

some of them include Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru and Kachia local government areas which have become soft targets for gunmen.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai also revealed that a task force has been established to go round the hinterlands and monitor compliance to some of the security measures adopted by the state.

They will also ensure that fuel stations and markets are closed in those areas to prevent the bandits from recieving logistics supply.