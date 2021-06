Governor Abuubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has met with Parents of the 136 kidnapped students of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School and other stakeholders in Tegina at the palace of the Emir of kagara, Alh.Ahmed Garba Gunna to commiserate with them and assured them of Government’s resolve to rescue the children.

The children who were taken by bandits 3 weeks ago during Arabic lessons at the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina.