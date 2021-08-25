Newsmen in Gusau the Zamfara state Capital awaits state wide broadcast by the state Governor Bello Matawalle

Governor Matawalle is expected to address journalists on the state of security and other important issues in Zamfara

The broadcast is expected to capture the resolution of the crucial security meeting with Traditional Rulers and heads of security agencies in the state

It would be recalled that Governor Bello Matawalle and other critical stakeholders had a security meeting behind closed doors two days ago

The Matawalle’s led government in collaboration with security agencies insist it will not relent in its quest of returning the state to a more peaceful place and safer for all.