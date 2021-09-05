Governor Bello condemns murder of Olajide Sowore, condoles with family

Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has condemned the assassination of Mr. Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of former Presidential candidate Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who was murdered on Saturday in Okada, Edo state.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, the Governor expressed his sympathies to the Sowore family, noting that Mr. Olajide Sowore’s loss was a painful one.

Governor Bello stated that evil men who commit such a cowardly act on a defenseless civilian must be apprehended and prosecuted, and that no life should be lost in such a barbaric manner.

While expressing his condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, the Governor stated that the 50-year-old, Mr. Olajide Sowore, who was a student of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University, Okada, was taking such remarkable steps at such a young age that he served as an inspiration and an example of a determined individual.

While praying to God to give the family the strength to suffer the loss, the governor directed security forces to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of those responsible for such heinous deeds.