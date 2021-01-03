Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has described the death of his Chief of Protocol, Tosin Ogunbodede as a personal loss.

Mr. Akeredolu in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said his death was shocking .

Mr. Ogunbodede died alongside his driver after the private Toyota Corola car that conveyed them rammed into a trailer.

The sad incident occurred at about 7.45pm along Ilesa-Akure road on Saturday, January 2, 2020

The Governor enjoined all to take solace in the fact of God’s infallibility, adding that the Government shall unveil burial plans after due consultations with the family of the deceased.